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Boston's Straight Pride Parade with Kevin J. Johnston LIVE
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19 views • September 01, 2019
The city of Boston on what no other City would dare and that is give out a permit for a straight Pride Parade. For far too long straight males have been relegated to the back of the bus of society and we are all tired of it.
If you're gay great, you've got your own day why can't we, the heterosexual guys that make babies and pay for them have our day as well? Now we do and that is all thanks to Massachusetts, USA.
Unfortunately the leftists have to ruin everything with all of their hate and vitriol but that's okay they're allowed to drive themselves mad with rage.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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If you're gay great, you've got your own day why can't we, the heterosexual guys that make babies and pay for them have our day as well? Now we do and that is all thanks to Massachusetts, USA.
Unfortunately the leftists have to ruin everything with all of their hate and vitriol but that's okay they're allowed to drive themselves mad with rage.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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