Is Satan in hell? Has he been cast out of heaven yet? How many angels does he have?

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There's a lot of mythology about Satan in the world today...even among Christians! What does the Bible say about Satan? Two Witnesses video: https://youtu.be/ChvVgCDQmM8 “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing Revelation In Chronological Order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing