Secrets Of Joker Film Leaked

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Published on Sep 20, 2019
Alex Jones discloses secrets from the new Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix, which has garnered rave reviews from critics and won several film festival awards. Spoiler Alert: Alex Jones lays out the true meaning of the film and meanings of the previous batman films and the arch-type of the Joker as character of mischief.