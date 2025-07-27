Consciousness Transfer at Night: Astral Souls are Stuffed in Clone Bodies and then Abused in DUMBs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOURCE: Strange Planet "Deep Underground Bases and the Clone Wars You Were Never Meant to Know About!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpI7cG_8PeY
This episode of Strange Planet delves into the sinister world of human cloning with researcher Elana Freeland. They dissect Ron Alan’s harrowing tale of trauma-based mind control fused with cybernetic implants and spiritual hijacking. The discussion turns to Donald Marshall’s shocking claims of elite-run cloning centers in Deep Underground Military Bases, where synthetic doubles are exploited.
REFERENCES:
Ron Alan: "21st Century MK-Ultra Slave: A Vintage Transhuman Tale" https://t1p.de/2uf2g
Elana Freeland: www.patreon.com/ElanaFreeland
Elana Freeland amazon: https://t1p.de/pcwzl
Donald Marshall ebooks: https://t1p.de/kewke
Laurence Murray Gillin: "MIND CONTROL USING HOLOGRAPHY AND DISSOCIATION: A PROCESS MODEL" https://t1p.de/pmj7v
Science Channel "How to Grow a New Fingertip | World's Strangest" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtBUM51t4iw
Robert Syrett: https://strangeplanet.ca/
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1
"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
WATCH:
"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx
"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh
"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u
!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm
SEE ALSO:
Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA
Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg
Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik
Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw
Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0
Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820
Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM
CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:
"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I
"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8
"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc
"Aliens in the Afterlife: Snatching, Scalping, and Programing" https://tinyurl.com/4ferf7vx
REDDIT POST:
"I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5