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Sweeping Vax Mandates For 100 Million Americans, Biden Threatens to Remove Governors, Whistleblower Nurse: Vaxxers Fill Hospitals, Path Out of the Pandemic.Doc: 09.10.2021
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1852 views • September 10, 2021
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Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Submitted by Terral
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-business-health-coronavirus-pandemic-executive-branch-18fb12993f05be13bf760946a6fb89be
Related:
https://news.yahoo.com/rnc-sue-biden-administration-over-010500209.html?fr=yhssrp_catchall
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Biden Threatens to "Remove Governors" Who Oppose His Vaccine Demands; Civil War Now Likely
Submitted by Jenny
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/biden-threatens-to-remove-governors-who-oppose-his-vaccine-demands-civil-war-now-likely
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WHISTLEBLOWER! NURSE DESTROYS "DELTA" NARRATIVE, VACCINATED PATIENTS FILL HOSPITAL! - STEW PETERS
Submitted by Rolf
On September 10, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IZC4UDjHwazD/
Mirrored From: https://rumble.com/vm936v-whistleblower-nurse-destroys-delta-narrative-vaccinated-patients-fill-hospt.html
Find Stew Peters Here: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
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Vaccine Injuries from COVID-19 Shots Fill Hospitals as U.S. Government Lies and Claims a “Pandemic of Unvaccinated”
Submitted by Bonnie
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/vaccine-injuries-from-covid-19-shots-fill-hospitals-as-u-s-government-lies-and-claims-a-pandemic-of-unvaccinated/
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Path out of the Pandemic
Submitted by Jenny
https://www.whitehouse.gov/covidplan/
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Submitted by Terral
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-business-health-coronavirus-pandemic-executive-branch-18fb12993f05be13bf760946a6fb89be
Related:
https://news.yahoo.com/rnc-sue-biden-administration-over-010500209.html?fr=yhssrp_catchall
--
Biden Threatens to "Remove Governors" Who Oppose His Vaccine Demands; Civil War Now Likely
Submitted by Jenny
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/biden-threatens-to-remove-governors-who-oppose-his-vaccine-demands-civil-war-now-likely
--
WHISTLEBLOWER! NURSE DESTROYS "DELTA" NARRATIVE, VACCINATED PATIENTS FILL HOSPITAL! - STEW PETERS
Submitted by Rolf
On September 10, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IZC4UDjHwazD/
Mirrored From: https://rumble.com/vm936v-whistleblower-nurse-destroys-delta-narrative-vaccinated-patients-fill-hospt.html
Find Stew Peters Here: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
--
Vaccine Injuries from COVID-19 Shots Fill Hospitals as U.S. Government Lies and Claims a “Pandemic of Unvaccinated”
Submitted by Bonnie
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/vaccine-injuries-from-covid-19-shots-fill-hospitals-as-u-s-government-lies-and-claims-a-pandemic-of-unvaccinated/
--
Path out of the Pandemic
Submitted by Jenny
https://www.whitehouse.gov/covidplan/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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