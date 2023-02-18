Stefan Lanka: "Virus, It's Time To Go."

MIRRORED Dr. Sam BaileyAugust 16, 2022
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Stefan-Lanka-Virus-Its-Time-To-Go:1
This is a special video dedicated to the legendary Dr. Stefan Lanka.
How did the virologist come to realise that the pathogenic viruses he was chasing did not exist?
🙏With special thanks to Meditel Productions and the Immunity Resource Foundation for the use of their footage. Meditel donated all its docs and videos to The Immunity Resource Foundation. All of this material is available for free download from the Immunity Resource Foundation website at
