Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer and founding member dead at 45

Jeremiah Green, drummer and founding member of rock band Modest Mouse has died just days after the band announced he had been diagnosed with cancer. He was 45.

Last week, lead singer Isaac Brock announced Green had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving treatment.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/jeremiah-green-modest-mouse-co-founder-and-drummer-dies-at-45/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11589765/amp/Jeremiah-Green-founding-drummer-indie-rock-band-Modest-Mouse-dead-45-cancer-battle.html



