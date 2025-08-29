The documentary ‘As The Last Bell Tolls’ is a compilation of clips from various sources featuring various experts over the years, some of whom are sadly no longer with us. It leads the viewer through the story of the covid era that governments and their advisers have tried to keep hidden from the public, beginning after the rollout of covid “vaccines.”

There is no information about who compiled the video clips into documentary format or when. Dr. Robert Young seems to have been the first to share the documentary, which may indicate he is the originator. Underneath the video on Rumble and BitChute, Dr. Young has listed several hyperlinks to additional resources.

As WHO has recently declared another public health emergency of international concern (“PHEIC” pronounced as “fake”), this time for mpox, it is worthwhile watching the documentary (below) to remind ourselves about what happened during the covid era and what many have concluded the pandemic agenda is all about. For some, who have only recently become aware that something is wrong, watching this documentary may be an eye-opening experience.

https://expose-news.com/2024/08/19/as-the-last-bell-tolls-documentary/

https://rumble.com/v59e9v1-as-the-last-bell-tolls-documentary.html

