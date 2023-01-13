Create New Account
Gun Control Via Bureaucratic Fiat-ATF Drops Pistol Brace Rule
Published Yesterday
Gun control via bureaucracy-ATF no longer allows for the use of pistol braces on AR pistols.  Compliance requires owners of such weapons to submit for the tax stamp one would apply for for a short barreled rifle, and must do so within 120 days.   This is defacto gun registration and likely a prelude to more confiscatory efforts by fedgov.  SMH...

