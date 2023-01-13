Gun Control Via Bureaucratic Fiat-ATF Drops Pistol Brace Rule

Gun control via bureaucracy-ATF no longer allows for the use of pistol braces on AR pistols. Compliance requires owners of such weapons to submit for the tax stamp one would apply for for a short barreled rifle, and must do so within 120 days. This is defacto gun registration and likely a prelude to more confiscatory efforts by fedgov. SMH...
