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House of the rising Sun. 1964, by the Animals
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95 views • February 13, 2021
January 29, 2021. Very sad news that legendary guitarist with The Animals HILTON VALENTINE has died. What can you say about this man who gave us so much in the world of rock n roll, he was a beautiful, great, influential guitarist who blessed us with his talent and flair and gave us so many unforgettable and legendary performances. Hilton! we loved and admired you so much and forevermore thank you for your beautiful music and presence. Rest in Peace Hilton. Love Forever!
HILTON VALENTINE, May 21, 1943 - January 29, 2021. ✿ܓ
ERIC BURDON has paid tribute to his fellow band member - 'The opening opus of Rising Sun will never sound the same!... You didn’t just play it, you lived it! Heartbroken by the sudden news of Hilton’s passing. We had great times together, Geordie lad. From the North Shields to the entire world...Rock In Peace'
Remembering Hilton Valentine by ABKCO Music & Records:
https://www.abkco.com/news-feed/remem...
Brian May of Queen pays tribute to Hilton (and The Animals) in these clips:
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CKvIiKoB...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JW1_P...
Tribute piece to Hilton on ITV News Tyne Tees: https://www.facebook.com/itvtynetees/...
In Memory of Hilton Valentine of The Animals. Please consider making a donation to help animals.Two links on Hilton's official Facebook page have appeared inviting people to make donations to the RSPCA and the ASPCA. Please go to Hilton's Facebook page where you will see the links to make a donation. Thankyou. https://www.facebook.com/HiltonValentine
Rest in peace Hilton Valentine, you live on forever in our hearts. ✿ܓ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmcbC...
RIVER TYNE by Hilton Valentine
HILTON VALENTINE, May 21, 1943 - January 29, 2021. ✿ܓ
ERIC BURDON has paid tribute to his fellow band member - 'The opening opus of Rising Sun will never sound the same!... You didn’t just play it, you lived it! Heartbroken by the sudden news of Hilton’s passing. We had great times together, Geordie lad. From the North Shields to the entire world...Rock In Peace'
Remembering Hilton Valentine by ABKCO Music & Records:
https://www.abkco.com/news-feed/remem...
Brian May of Queen pays tribute to Hilton (and The Animals) in these clips:
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CKvIiKoB...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JW1_P...
Tribute piece to Hilton on ITV News Tyne Tees: https://www.facebook.com/itvtynetees/...
In Memory of Hilton Valentine of The Animals. Please consider making a donation to help animals.Two links on Hilton's official Facebook page have appeared inviting people to make donations to the RSPCA and the ASPCA. Please go to Hilton's Facebook page where you will see the links to make a donation. Thankyou. https://www.facebook.com/HiltonValentine
Rest in peace Hilton Valentine, you live on forever in our hearts. ✿ܓ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmcbC...
RIVER TYNE by Hilton Valentine
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