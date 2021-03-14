© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 141 - The Truth About Antifa - Fighting Fascism Through Fascistic Means
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • March 14, 2021
Antifa is one piece of the broader anti-American movement that prioritizes power and control over the well-being of the country as a whole. The group's biggest victory, by far, is their acceptance and tolerance by the mainstream Left including the corporate press and national Democrats.
In this episode we conduct a deep-dive into Antifa. Who are they? How well-organized are they? What is their organizational structure? Are they just an idea as Biden has said? Are they mostly peaceful protesters as countless media outlets and national Democrats have said? And, most importantly, how can a group who claims to be anti-fascist get away with employing fascistic means to achieve their objectives without being thoroughly discredited?
In this episode we conduct a deep-dive into Antifa. Who are they? How well-organized are they? What is their organizational structure? Are they just an idea as Biden has said? Are they mostly peaceful protesters as countless media outlets and national Democrats have said? And, most importantly, how can a group who claims to be anti-fascist get away with employing fascistic means to achieve their objectives without being thoroughly discredited?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.