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Fraud Vitiates Everything
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210 views • January 07, 2022
Fraud Vitiates Everything
If you or someone you love has been injured or murdered by Covid-19 or the Vaccines please contact www.NoVax.Life at [email protected] as you are entitled to compensation, as all companies and persons associated with Covid-19 and the Vaccines have NO PROTECTION UNDER THE LAW Because
FRAUD VITIATES EVERYTHING. www.NoVax.Life
If you or someone you love has been injured or murdered by Covid-19 or the Vaccines please contact www.NoVax.Life at [email protected] as you are entitled to compensation, as all companies and persons associated with Covid-19 and the Vaccines have NO PROTECTION UNDER THE LAW Because
FRAUD VITIATES EVERYTHING. www.NoVax.Life
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