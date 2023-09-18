Create New Account
🙏 Sunday Service • It Comes Down To This 🙏
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Published 16 hours ago

In essence, Isaiah 33:7-10 serves as a portrayal of a society in turmoil and distress, experiencing the consequences of its actions. It underscores the importance of faithfulness to God's covenants and the potential for restoration through repentance and returning to God's ways, which is a recurring theme in the book of Isaiah.

