Carnosine Patch, by pass the digestive system with Phototherapy. Carnosine protects neurological system, improves bio electrical properties of organs and promotes overall health and wellness of the brain, heart and muscles. Improves cognitive functions, prevents mental decline and visual degeneration. Enhances athletic performance by enhancing strength, flexibility and stamina. This peptide protects your telomeres.

To learn more about X39 patch go to http://www.ThisIsItInfo.com

Learn more about Carnosine Patch go to https://startx39now.com/patches-deep-dive/



Enrollment Kits: https://www.lifewave.com/lisa77/enrollment/packs

Email: [email protected]

https://linktr.ee/lisaks