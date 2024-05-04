Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Carnosine Patch
channel image
Patches
3 Subscribers
16 views
Published 16 hours ago

Carnosine Patch, by pass the digestive system with Phototherapy.  Carnosine protects neurological system, improves bio electrical properties of organs and promotes overall health and wellness of the brain, heart and muscles.  Improves cognitive functions, prevents mental decline and visual degeneration.  Enhances athletic performance by enhancing strength, flexibility and stamina.  This peptide protects your telomeres.

To learn more about X39 patch go to http://www.ThisIsItInfo.com

Learn more about Carnosine Patch go to https://startx39now.com/patches-deep-dive/

Enrollment Kits: https://www.lifewave.com/lisa77/enrollment/packs

Email: [email protected]

https://linktr.ee/lisaks

Keywords
healthbrainenergymusclessleepheartorganicgutwellnessphototherapyathleticorganstaminaneurologicallifewavevisualeye sightcarnosinemental claritypatch technologyblanceno durgsno chemicalstelomersflexibilite

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket