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Herd Mentality, Booster Shots, Digital Passports And Depopulation. This Is Just Part Of The Agenda!
Waking the Future
Waking the Future
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50 views • April 17, 2021
Everyone else is doing it! This is quite literally the sales pitch for the depop shot and amazingly it is working! Next will be the push for booster shots ad passports to live in this so called society. The next few years will certainly be interesting as we see more death and destruction at the hands of the very people claiming to be "leaders" and "care" about us! This is part of their agenda and new world order and we need to stand up and fight it now!
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Article Links:
https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1381343497073098757?s=19

https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/04/16/pfizer-ceo-says-third-covid-vaccine-dose-likely-needed-within-12-months/

https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/14/john-francis-foley-21-year-old-university-of-cincinnati-student-dead-24-hours-after-johnson-johnson-shot/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=789c83e7c6e30f6aa5ed54adc493ebab3e7bd399-1618649151-0-AUfqLtkvGVWB3aMp8sOwy2na2O7Su5CNExzuxQ3_1IDiAORk2fWNufwBb3taQRjM4D5Dnu7p1SdTiAIKW74udpSP3_QfxMErOcmVbGoEcv0jyRt-_poryZF4-56_gUFEgRvya4KBX2yyB84YAXSKcrOkosalEvP-do-0H3r_ebjZDTqTitW3mR8uBuL2Mn_JKIAmThHnV_QJG9NuVMeQyjDDDDMR_Ew6PkR06A9e1ZlNzuxYSgWGjv5xh5SoFw8ZLvHwczY-FC9FZ7LLtIesUZo0F8T4lLmnf6frDr_gK7wx110t5DyuJrZVT2FNUXBarKUbXy356Rnd2w2aaUW-NbSXWYixyU1DsF3_jNDKbrGYlLs5rumkOjrm6Ppsu94ZRdjYfINZycKJUGNDkV9Of9COKNDYrZL98gU13bJ8F4-SZxKxRZl89DfVPaiLp8uW8eHyQoaukHEkO7B344emW9YUhSQT8xPJGyMB2bdnd2R6n9viNVqupGNE2f22ROedhTBHPnsk74oaLCtLw_R9uo0

https://www.news.com.au/national/nsw-act/experts-weigh-in-after-review-finds-first-australian-blood-clots-death-likely-linked-to-astrazeneca-vaccine/news-story/7e5f616d0d2f07895c6ff1f7667c4cb6

https://www.rt.com/news/519795-south-korea-vaccine-passport/

https://apnews.com/article/business-legislature-wisconsin-coronavirus-pandemic-courts-264f76ea03518dda11aed9a1c4522f59

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divide and conquernwothe great resetwaking the future
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