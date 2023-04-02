Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
4/01/2023 -- Seismic Activity Spreading -- Earthquake update for planet + MAGNUM OPUS MEA CULPA
122 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published a day ago |

MAGNUM OPUS MEA CULPA from yours truly comes towards the end of the broadcast.

Magnum opus : "a large and important work of art, music, or literature, especially one regarded as the most important work of an artist or writer.

Mea Culpa: "an acknowledgment of one's fault or error"


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket