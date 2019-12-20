Tim and Cheri McGaffin Achieving Highest Award (2nd Time), LIVE On Stage (Enagic, Kangen Water💦)

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WHOO HOO! We did it AGAIN! Thanks to YOU! Timothy and Cheri McGaffin being recognized on stage for achieving highest individual rank (6A) in Enagic, the Kangen Water company for a 2nd time!
You can get your own Kangen Water machine for $45 or less a month.
God answers prayers!
Miracles are happening!
Champions Never Quit!
The Truth Always Triumphs in the end!
Stand Up For Freedom!
Triumph and Victory is ours!
Never never never never never never never never never quit!
Find us on social media or at one of the websites below:
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com
#ChampionsNeverQuit #NeverNeverNeverQuit #WaterOfChampions