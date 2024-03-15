Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Pierre Kory : “Long COVID” = Long VAXX
channel image
The Prisoner
9012 Subscribers
Shop now
253 views
Published 18 hours ago

What we all knew!

Could “long COVID” actually be long vax?

Yes, according to Dr. Pierre Kory.

In Dr. Kory’s clinical observations, “the vast majority are long vax.”

“If you look at my practice, maybe 1200 patients: 70% are long vax, not long COVID, meaning all of their issues, the syndrome, started after the vaccine, not COVID.”

Source @Laura Aboli

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/

Keywords
dr pierre korylong covidlong vaxx

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket