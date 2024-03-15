Dr. Pierre Kory : “Long COVID” = Long VAXX

What we all knew!

Could “long COVID” actually be long vax?



Yes, according to Dr. Pierre Kory.

In Dr. Kory’s clinical observations, “the vast majority are long vax.”

“If you look at my practice, maybe 1200 patients: 70% are long vax, not long COVID, meaning all of their issues, the syndrome, started after the vaccine, not COVID.”

Source @Laura Aboli

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/