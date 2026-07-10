Join the discussion on this episode: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/sheila-holm-live-update-on-the-eternal-plan-b2t-show-jul-9-2026

Sheila Holm joins Rick live as we discuss the Fraud Summit in Las Vegas in June and the upcoming event in September. We also discuss current events like Iran, NATO, tariffs and much more!





Sheila Holm joins Rick live as we discuss the Fraud Summit in Las Vegas in June and the upcoming event in September. We also discuss current events like Iran, NATO, tariffs and much more!





Sponsor: Detox with Dr. Tenpenny and Rick: https://blessed2teach.com/detox

https://blessed2teach.com/agewell





FaithNFreedom Make National News: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/we-made-national-news-press-coverage-july-8-2026





Recent Teaching: Nathan French — It's Not Meant to Be a Secret - God Wants to Speak to You https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-2-nathan-french-its-not-meant-to-be-a-secret





New Episodes: 📶 Hot Off the Press — New FaithNFreedom TV Episodes for You | July 8, 2026 https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/faithnfreedom-tv-new-episodes-july-8-2026

Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God:The Babylonian financial system is about to collapse:https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/the-babylonian-financial-system-is-about-to-collapse





#B2TShow #sheilaholm #eternalplan





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