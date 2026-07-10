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Sheila Holm LIVE. Update on the Eternal Plan! B2T Show, Jul 9, 2026
Blessed To Teach
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Join the discussion on this episode: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/sheila-holm-live-update-on-the-eternal-plan-b2t-show-jul-9-2026

Sheila Holm joins Rick live as we discuss the Fraud Summit in Las Vegas in June and the upcoming event in September. We also discuss current events like Iran, NATO, tariffs and much more!


Sheila Holm joins Rick live as we discuss the Fraud Summit in Las Vegas in June and the upcoming event in September. We also discuss current events like Iran, NATO, tariffs and much more!


Sponsor: Detox with Dr. Tenpenny and Rick: https://blessed2teach.com/detox

https://blessed2teach.com/agewell


FaithNFreedom Make National News: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/we-made-national-news-press-coverage-july-8-2026


Recent Teaching: Nathan French — It's Not Meant to Be a Secret - God Wants to Speak to You https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-2-nathan-french-its-not-meant-to-be-a-secret


New Episodes: 📶 Hot Off the Press — New FaithNFreedom TV Episodes for You | July 8, 2026 https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/faithnfreedom-tv-new-episodes-july-8-2026

Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God:The Babylonian financial system is about to collapse:https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/the-babylonian-financial-system-is-about-to-collapse


#B2TShow #sheilaholm #eternalplan


B2T Ministries CCLI Account: #5480954 Copyright License: 21776606 Streaming Plus License: 21776613


Watch free 24/7 on every device: https://faithnfreedom.tv

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy