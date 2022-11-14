Create New Account
Facing Imminent Nuclear War - Instructions and Remedy for Radioactivity from GOD
Mary Refuge Of Souls
Published 15 days ago

This video features preparation instructions from Heaven for what to do when facing imminent nuclear war, including a remedy for radioactivity for physical protection and purification of food and water. These instructions were given by Saint Michael Archangel in two separate messages to Latin-American mystic, Lorena.

(PDF text only) Facing Imminent Nuclear War - Instructions and Remedy for Radioactivity from GOD 

https://myconversionstoryorg.files.wordpress.com/2022/11/what-to-do-in-the-face-of-a-nuclear-war-.pdf

(PDF text with images) Facing Imminent Nuclear War - Instructions and Remedy for Radioactivity from GOD

https://myconversionstoryorg.files.wordpress.com/2022/11/what-to-do-in-the-case-of-nuclear-war-1-2.pdf

Read the entire original heavenly message here:

WHAT TO DO IN THE FACE OF AN IMMINENT NUCLEAR WAR – INDICATIONS FROM HEAVEN TO LORENA, BY SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL JULY 16, 2022

https://maryrefugeofsouls.com/2022/08/18/what-to-do-in-the-face-of-an-imminent-nuclear-war-indications-from-heaven-to-lorena-by-saint-michael-the-archangel-july-16-2022/

Visit these websites for more Christian prophecies, daily heavenly messages, and more helpful videos, including information about The Warning (Illumination of Conscience):

MARY REFUGE OF SOULS

https://MaryRefugeOfSouls.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1asoul

(Brighteon has more videos than YouTube and GAB)

https://m.youtube.com/c/MaryRefugeOfSouls

https://tv.gab.com/channel/1asoul

godheavenhealinginspirationalchristianspiritualityreligionfaithwarcatholicasteroidfaminethe warningnuclear warst michaelradioactivityillumination of consciencemaryrefugeofsoulsmary refuge of souls

