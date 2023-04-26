https://gettr.com/post/p2fe9b41542

Apr 24, 2023 @NFSCSpeaks @S7Gril invites Ryan Matta of Live From America to discuss the details of Miles Guo's case.

American patriot Ryan said that he will also invest in Miles Guo, no matter what business Miles Guo does, because he believes in Miles Guo, and he believes that his purpose and that of his family have always been to do the best thing for the people.





2023年4月24日@NFSCSpeaks @S7Gril 与 Live From America 的 Ryan Matta 一起讨论郭文贵先生案件的细节。

美国爱国者Ryan说他也会投资郭文贵，无论郭文贵做什么生意，因为他相信郭文贵，他相信他的为人和他的家人的为人一直是为人民做最好的事情。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #RyanMatta #takedowntheccp





