Founders on the Issue of Slavery: Franklin, Jefferson, Hamilton, Madison

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Quote from Benjamin Franklin to Josiah Wedgwood:
“Sir, I received the letter you did me the honor of writing on the 29th February past, with your valuable present of Cameos, which I am distributing among my friends; in whose countenances I have seen such marks of being affected by contemplating the figure of the Suppliant (which is admirably executed) that I am persuaded it may have an Effect equal to That of the best written Pamphlet in procuring Favour to these oppressed People.”