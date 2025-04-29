One (1997, Playstation)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One is a third-person shooter and shoot'em up developed by Visual Concepts and published by ASC Games (in North America), Take-Two Interactive (in Europe) and Capcom (in Japan).
The game takes place in a dark cyberpunk future. You play John Cain, a man who just woke up with amnesia, and the police immediately out to kill him. While you blast your way through waves and waves of enemies, you need to find out your identity and how you got into this mess.