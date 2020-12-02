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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 26
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37 views • December 02, 2020
DOWNLOAD AND SHARE THIS VIDEO EVERYWHERE WE HAVE THE TRUTH!'
Also found at www.awarriorcalls.com PLEASE SIGN UP WITH EMAIL ADDRESS TO STAY CONNECTED TO TRUTH.
We are all under attack by false information... a horrific truth has been hidden now coming into to the light with Judy Mikovits.
If you are tired of being lied to and wish to see the solution to ALL OF THIS corruption go to my website above and learn foundational knowledge that will empower all of the people to fight back powerfully outside of PRIVATE SOCIETY called the BAR. This ONE truth from Judy and Christopher if brought to the light will change our world forever and hold all of these corrupt people accountable behind ONE of the biggest LIES [pandemic] has ever been told... it requires SWIFT JUSTICE!
God Speed
Also found at www.awarriorcalls.com PLEASE SIGN UP WITH EMAIL ADDRESS TO STAY CONNECTED TO TRUTH.
We are all under attack by false information... a horrific truth has been hidden now coming into to the light with Judy Mikovits.
If you are tired of being lied to and wish to see the solution to ALL OF THIS corruption go to my website above and learn foundational knowledge that will empower all of the people to fight back powerfully outside of PRIVATE SOCIETY called the BAR. This ONE truth from Judy and Christopher if brought to the light will change our world forever and hold all of these corrupt people accountable behind ONE of the biggest LIES [pandemic] has ever been told... it requires SWIFT JUSTICE!
God Speed
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