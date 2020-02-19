© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CALIFORNIA DROUGHT AND...
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • February 19, 2020
CALIFORNIA DROUGHT AND...
Commercial aircraft continued this spraying the rest of the day... February 2, 2018
DON'T be afraid to call the perps out. Stand by your truth. Perps thrive within the cloak of secrecy. The LAST place they want to defend their actions is in a public courtroom under the crush of press coverage, depositions, subpoenas, and whistle-blowing witnesses LOL.
View and download the non-Facebook version of this video at http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/cms/california-drought/
Follow the flight histories of just a few of these numerous geoengineering perps:
Follow American Airlines Chemtrail Flight AAL634 history - https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/aa634/#10502fa4
Follow American Airlines Chemtrail Flight AAL793 history - https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/aa793/#1050336c
Follow American Airlines Chemtrail Flight AAL1543 history - https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/aa1543/#10502a02
Follow Southwest Airlines Chemtrail Flight SWA1739 history- https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/wn1739/#10504226
Follow Southwest Airlines Chemtrail Flight SWA6443 history- https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/wn6443/#10503609
#chemtrailevidence #crimesagainsthumanity #georesistance
Commercial aircraft continued this spraying the rest of the day... February 2, 2018
DON'T be afraid to call the perps out. Stand by your truth. Perps thrive within the cloak of secrecy. The LAST place they want to defend their actions is in a public courtroom under the crush of press coverage, depositions, subpoenas, and whistle-blowing witnesses LOL.
View and download the non-Facebook version of this video at http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/cms/california-drought/
Follow the flight histories of just a few of these numerous geoengineering perps:
Follow American Airlines Chemtrail Flight AAL634 history - https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/aa634/#10502fa4
Follow American Airlines Chemtrail Flight AAL793 history - https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/aa793/#1050336c
Follow American Airlines Chemtrail Flight AAL1543 history - https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/aa1543/#10502a02
Follow Southwest Airlines Chemtrail Flight SWA1739 history- https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/wn1739/#10504226
Follow Southwest Airlines Chemtrail Flight SWA6443 history- https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/wn6443/#10503609
#chemtrailevidence #crimesagainsthumanity #georesistance
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.