Doug Wilson Speaks On Sunday Blue Laws & Seventh Day Adventists. Christians Speaking Like Dragons

This Christian Nationalist Pastor Wants to Merge Church and State and is calling for a return to Sunday Blue Laws and specifically mentions Seventh Day Adventists. Pastor Doug Wilson is at the forefront of the controversial Christian nationalism movement, which is moving mainstream under Trump.





Douglas Wilson Wants the U.S. to Be a Christian Republic. MAGA Is Listening. The incendiary pastor calls for taking away women’s right to vote and barring non-Christians from holding office. Pete Hegseth and Tucker Carlson are among his fans. Pastor Douglas Wilson sits on the front deck of a wooden boat, casting a fishing line into placid waters. He sets down his rod, takes a swig of vodka, then puts a wick into the vodka bottle and lights it on fire. The pastor tosses the flaming bottle into the back of the boat, Molotov cocktail-style, setting his own craft on fire.





Clarence Thomas discusses originalism and Catholicism in CUA law event





White House Responds to Donald Trump’s Use of Profanity. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed President Donald Trump's public use of profanity, both during Friday afternoon's press briefing and in previous instances. In America's increasingly divisive election cycles, many of the so-called "seven words you can never say on television", as coined by comedian George Carlin, actually have been uttered on TV, on the stump, at rallies and even alluded to in ads. This normalization of profanity is seen as a direct result of the way public speech has become rougher, particularly in the age of social media.





Christianity in the White House. President Trump has significantly expanded the power and influence of conservative Christians in government.





Nearly 2 million evacuated as Ragasa slams into southern China, after killing at least 14 in Taiwan. Nearly 2 million people in southern China were evacuated as a powerful typhoon hurtled into one of the world’s most densely populated coasts, having already unleashed deadly flooding in Taiwan.





Super Typhoon Ragasa leaves devastation across China, Taiwan, Philippines. Southern China evacuates millions as Ragasa unleashes devastating floods, disrupting lives and critical infrastructure.





David House