While the Ukrainian army is ground down on the frontlines, NATO warmongers are preparing for a new military provocation.

On the night of April 30, the Ukrainian and NATO military attempted to launch a new attack on Crimea. The US-made ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles armed with cluster warheads, supplied to Ukraine long before Biden approved the new aid package for Kiev, were used in the new wave of strikes on the peninsula.

The attack was reportedly successfully repelled and no damage was reported.

According to local reports, about a dozen explosions thundered in the northern and central parts of the peninsula, near Simferopol and Dzhankoy. In total, there were two waves of strikes that targeted the military airfield and areas of deployment of the Russian air defense forces. The missiles were likely launched from the area of Berislav in the Kherson region.

The previous attack on Crimea took place only two days before, on the night of April 28. Then, the target were the Russian Air Defense forces on the western cape of the peninsula. The Russian Ministry of Defense officially reported the interception of five ATACMS missiles. According to various estimations, they were likely launched from the same area of Berislav. All damage was reportedly avoided.

On the night of April 17, another attack inflicted heavy damage to the Russian air defenses at the military airfield in Dzankoy. Presumably, ATACMS missiles were again used. At that time the strikes were quite successful but since then, the Russian military has gotten used to the repeated attempts to probe its air defenses in the peninsula.

The strikes in Crimea are always coordinated by NATO reconnaissance aircraft that are spotted in the Black Sea more and more often. The Ukrainian-NATO military also increased the number of simulated launches in the southern regions, including with ADM-160 MALD decoy missiles. This allows for more information about the Russian air defenses to be retrieved.

Neither Kiev, nor its Western patrons attempt to hide the real goal of the recent supply of the large batch of ATACMS missiles. NATO is eager to attack the Russian Crimean peninsula. The ongoing pinpoint strikes are primarily targeting air defenses but the main goal is likely to reach the Crimean Bridge. In order to achieve the maximum media effect, the main blow may take place on Victory Day or another upcoming holiday in Russia.

The unenviable position of the Ukrainian army forces Kiev and its Western patrons to boast in the media of victories that have not yet been achieved. The whole world is already expecting an attack on Crimea, including the Russian military, which has already demonstrated its ability to successfully repel a large range of NATO missiles. Meanwhile destroyed NATO tanks are already symbolically exhibited in the center of Moscow.

