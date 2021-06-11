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What is happening in this World: Jerusalem is on fire, the sun disappeared and flooding in Mumbai
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1444 views • June 11, 2021
Jeremiah 21: 10 For I have set My face against this city for harm and not for good,” declares the Lord. “It will be given into the hand of the king of Babylon and he will burn it with fire.”’
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