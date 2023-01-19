Drunk Sovereign Citizen gets Busted - Too many People with Cameras

The only "Sovereign Citizens" in America are Police!



Police fight transparency tooth and nail, and want to abolish an Americans first Amendment right to record public servants in the course of their duties!

This is EXACTLY why!

A #Corrupt #Police Officer rarely gets fired! But when they do, they just move one country over! They are called "Gypsy Cops"

THIS is exactly why "Qualified Immunity" should be ABOLISHED immediately, and every police officer in America should be REQUIRED BY LAW to purchase a "general liability" insurance policy!

PROBLEM SOLVED!

Because taxpayers would stop having to pay out for lawsuits incurred by bad cops for one thing!

Secondly, after a few lawsuits paid out..... The INSURANCE COMPANY would cancel their policy, leaving the crooked cop unable to work!

It's an INCENTIVE to follow the law! Police will NOT hold other police accountable. PERIOD!

But insurance companies WOULD!

I install windows for a living, I DON'T SHOOT ANYONE!

And I'm REQUIRED to carry 1 million dollars in general liability to work!

Police KILL PEOPLE! Don't you think they should be REQUIRED BY LAW to carry liability insurance? Or do YOU want to keep eating the lawsuits as these cops go unpunished AND unaccountable???

This is a mirror of a James Freeman video from YouTube, with a few comments of my own. Check out the original video and subscribe to James Freeman by following this link: https://youtu.be/nKxKvyJkuHs

The video about Police Unions mentioned at the end can be found here!

