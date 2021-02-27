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Harry Vox @ LECTURES - ISIS - Made in USA - Banned on YouTube
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53 views • February 27, 2021
The original could be found on http://www.voxnews.com/index.php/us-sponsored-terrorism/item/125-isis-made-in-usa
Written by Harry Vox Monday, 29 June 2015 11:59
US efforts to kill the last remaining secular leaders in the Middle East (and ostensibly replace them with ISIS) is described by NeoCons and the mainstream media they control as “humanitarian”- but even just a basic understanding of the region indicates that if you take out a secular government, a violent Islamist government quickly fills the void.
The chilling truth is that the “rise” of ISIS is no “failure” of US policy - everything is going as planned... that is until as it always does, the plan “goes awry” and the US taxpayer is once again forced to pay the price to the usual suspects, the defense industry... whose grip on our spineless congress can only be described as criminal.
ISIS is the latest proxy terrorist group that the US and it’s client states Israel, Saudi Arabia & Qatar has unleashed onto the world scene and like most monsters they create, this one might not be so easy to get under control.
Join authors and investigative journalists Webster Tarpley & Wayne Madsen, Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern and investigative journalist Vox as they peel away the accepted narrative of “failure” - revealing the sinister truth behind the West’s latest murderous proxy ISIS. ISIS like AlQaeda represents the desperate West’s only methodology left to keep its imperial grip on the planet Earth.
Intro: ...........................0:00
Vox:............................. 1:40
Webster Tarpley........40:13
Wayne Madsen......1:11:38
Ray McGovern.......1:30:18
Q&A........................1:49:45
Last modified on Tuesday, 30 June 2015 05:49
It was mirrored before on: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CwRf6gUDXtVc/.
Written by Harry Vox Monday, 29 June 2015 11:59
US efforts to kill the last remaining secular leaders in the Middle East (and ostensibly replace them with ISIS) is described by NeoCons and the mainstream media they control as “humanitarian”- but even just a basic understanding of the region indicates that if you take out a secular government, a violent Islamist government quickly fills the void.
The chilling truth is that the “rise” of ISIS is no “failure” of US policy - everything is going as planned... that is until as it always does, the plan “goes awry” and the US taxpayer is once again forced to pay the price to the usual suspects, the defense industry... whose grip on our spineless congress can only be described as criminal.
ISIS is the latest proxy terrorist group that the US and it’s client states Israel, Saudi Arabia & Qatar has unleashed onto the world scene and like most monsters they create, this one might not be so easy to get under control.
Join authors and investigative journalists Webster Tarpley & Wayne Madsen, Former CIA analyst Ray McGovern and investigative journalist Vox as they peel away the accepted narrative of “failure” - revealing the sinister truth behind the West’s latest murderous proxy ISIS. ISIS like AlQaeda represents the desperate West’s only methodology left to keep its imperial grip on the planet Earth.
Intro: ...........................0:00
Vox:............................. 1:40
Webster Tarpley........40:13
Wayne Madsen......1:11:38
Ray McGovern.......1:30:18
Q&A........................1:49:45
Last modified on Tuesday, 30 June 2015 05:49
It was mirrored before on: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CwRf6gUDXtVc/.
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