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ETS: Trump's 2016 J&J-Pfizer-Walmart Stock Pfolio Suggests Spamdemic Foreknowledge [28.08.2021]
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30 views • August 29, 2021
EntertheStars: Trump was heavily invested in all the major players who benefited from the spamdemic.
Pinned by EntertheStars - 1 day ago
https://www.yahoo.com/news/chicago-police-union-says-hell-222800146.html
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jenniferwang/2016/11/29/trumps-stock-portfolio-big-oil-big-banks-and-more-foreign-connections/?sh=452502d8464e
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https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/delta-variant-surge-i-wish-everyone-was-mandated-to-have-the-vaccine-says-alabama-doctor-171147657.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/scott-petersons-sister-law-claims-160300002.html
4,915 viewsPremiered 6 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gNrVZI9lGHs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Pinned by EntertheStars - 1 day ago
https://www.yahoo.com/news/chicago-police-union-says-hell-222800146.html
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jenniferwang/2016/11/29/trumps-stock-portfolio-big-oil-big-banks-and-more-foreign-connections/?sh=452502d8464e
https://www.yahoo.com/news/window-rapidly-closing-gather-evidence-121852213.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/im-still-not-planning-fda-201753258.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/breakthrough-covid-cases-uncommon-often-120400668.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/vaccine-conspiracy-theorists-become-even-more-desperate-after-full-fda-authorization/ar-AANMAT8
https://www.yahoo.com/news/capitol-police-officers-sue-trump-150731891.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/half-us-workers-favor-employee-120130847.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/illinois-requires-educators-health-workers-162459089.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/heres-the-cost-of-going-unvaccinated-182229560.html
https://www.shrm.org/resourcesandtools/legal-and-compliance/employment-law/pages/vaccine-paid-leave-tax-credit.aspx
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/delta-variant-surge-i-wish-everyone-was-mandated-to-have-the-vaccine-says-alabama-doctor-171147657.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/scott-petersons-sister-law-claims-160300002.html
4,915 viewsPremiered 6 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gNrVZI9lGHs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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