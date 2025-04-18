9/11 Was A Major False Flag/Tommy Roberson Imprison for HIs Speech

Former Congressman Curt Weldon Calls on Trump to Investigate 9/11

“Do I think 9/11 is going to be the biggest scandal in our lifetime and beyond? Yes, I think it’s going to be the biggest scandal in history of America because it occurred on U.S. soil. And because it is so recent that we have relevant information still available,” Weldon said during a recent interview with Tucker Carlson.

The congressman, who in 2005 sparked controversy revealing a Pentagon program called Able Danger had identified the 9/11 hijackers before the attacks took place, went on to urge President Donald Trump to re-launch a probe into the suspicious attacks that took down three skyscrapers with two planes.