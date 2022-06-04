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RT Exclusive Shows Close-Range Urban Combat in the Zaporizhzhia Region of Ukraine. 060422
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212 views • June 04, 2022
RT Exclusive Shows Close-Range Urban Combat in the Zaporizhzhia Region of Ukraine
The footage published by RT’s Igor Zhdanov captures fierce fighting between the Russian military and Ukrainian militants in the city of Komyshuvakha.
Following the defeat of Kiev’s forces, the video shows some of the weapons seized from the combatants.
Subscribe to RT t.me/rtnews
The footage published by RT’s Igor Zhdanov captures fierce fighting between the Russian military and Ukrainian militants in the city of Komyshuvakha.
Following the defeat of Kiev’s forces, the video shows some of the weapons seized from the combatants.
Subscribe to RT t.me/rtnews
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