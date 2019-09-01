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1/I9/19 #SHUTDOWN: PERCEPTION CONTROL, Trump Border Optics, Ih_an Om_r #FACTCHECK
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11 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/9/19: As President Trump signs the Anti-Trafficking Act today, we look at his address to the Nation last night and why P_losi and Sh_mer are playing their parts to continue the shutdown. Meanwhile, a petition is circulating to take Ihl_n Om_r out of Congress for participation in immigration fraud by marrying her brother....
Part II to be published ASAP.
Today, President Trump signed the anti-human trafficking act:
https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2019/01/09/president-trump-signs-anti-human-trafficking-bill-into-law/
CBS removed the fact check showing that the number of women raped migrating to the US border is 80%:
http://www.thedailysheeple.com/cbs-news-deletes-viral-fact-check-on-migrant-women-raped-crossing-southern-border_012019
Lara Kollab, Muslim doctor fired for saying she will give Jews wrong medications:
http://www.newser.com/story/269412/doctor-fired-after-anti-semitic-tweets-surface.html
Thanks to everyone who continues to support You Are Free TV! Thankfully, links can be posted again. WE, the People, need to get active and contact our Congress Members, ASAP, as President Trump suggested in his address last night, and demand they do as their constituents request: (202) 224-3121
In addition, the Yellow Vest movement has asked that people in the USA wear Yellow on Saturdays to promote the freedom movement in Europe and the UK!
If you would like to support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE, THE PEOPLE, ARE UNSTOPPABLE IN 2019! WWG1WGA!! WE ARE FREE!!
1/9/19: As President Trump signs the Anti-Trafficking Act today, we look at his address to the Nation last night and why P_losi and Sh_mer are playing their parts to continue the shutdown. Meanwhile, a petition is circulating to take Ihl_n Om_r out of Congress for participation in immigration fraud by marrying her brother....
Part II to be published ASAP.
Today, President Trump signed the anti-human trafficking act:
https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2019/01/09/president-trump-signs-anti-human-trafficking-bill-into-law/
CBS removed the fact check showing that the number of women raped migrating to the US border is 80%:
http://www.thedailysheeple.com/cbs-news-deletes-viral-fact-check-on-migrant-women-raped-crossing-southern-border_012019
Lara Kollab, Muslim doctor fired for saying she will give Jews wrong medications:
http://www.newser.com/story/269412/doctor-fired-after-anti-semitic-tweets-surface.html
Thanks to everyone who continues to support You Are Free TV! Thankfully, links can be posted again. WE, the People, need to get active and contact our Congress Members, ASAP, as President Trump suggested in his address last night, and demand they do as their constituents request: (202) 224-3121
In addition, the Yellow Vest movement has asked that people in the USA wear Yellow on Saturdays to promote the freedom movement in Europe and the UK!
If you would like to support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE, THE PEOPLE, ARE UNSTOPPABLE IN 2019! WWG1WGA!! WE ARE FREE!!
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