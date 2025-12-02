BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Analyzing Peter Ruckman's letter to Robert Ray Breaker II
2 views • 1 day ago

Robert Breaker calls this 1993 letter from Dr. Ruckman his "Get Out of Jail Free Card."


Breaker uses this letter to claim Dr. Ruckman secretly agreed that the Sinner's Prayer is a "work" and that "prayers don't amount to a hill of beans." This video proves that is false.


I will show that this letter is not "secret knowledge." It is standard Ruckmanite doctrine that Breaker simply refuses to understand.


We will see Don Nesbitt (Breaker's "enemy") teaching the EXACT same doctrine found in the letter.


We will see Dr. Ruckman clarifying that prayers are only useless IF the sinner is self-righteous.


We will expose the logical absurdity of Breaker's "Cash In" theory, which turns salvation into a bureaucratic nightmare.


Breaker praises the letter when he thinks it helps him, but calls Don Nesbitt a heretic for preaching the same truth. Robert Breaker didn't hate the doctrine; he just hated the man who was still alive to correct him.


Why trust Breaker's interpretation of a text letter when he has already been caught editing the video of a dying man's prayer? #RememberAlton


Thank you to Brother Don for being the Lord's blood hound. Thank you to Brother Ed for the prayers.

Brother Tim Chess for the prodigal son clip. Brother Water in the Wilderness and everyone else who helped directly or indirectly for this.


Thank you to Brother Jacob M. Thompson for the Jude clip, I am greatly indebted. I do not know who he is but the clip of Jude is from him. Looked into him and it's not eye to eye but he provided the clip. I don't have to see an eye to eye for a man who recorded evidence of a witness's testimony.

Thank you to Brother Royce for telling me to make my text cards longer.



#RobertBreaker #DrRuckman #SinnersPrayer #TheCloudChurch #IndependentBaptist #KJVOnly #Salvation #Christianity #Heresy

Keywords
salvationtheologydoctrineruckmansinners prayercomparisonchristian doctrinehow to get savedbreakerrobert breakerchristian theologysoteriologydr peter ruckmanpeter sturges ruckmanpeter s ruckmanhow to go to heaven after you dieshould you say sinners prayerrobert breaker vs dr ruckman
