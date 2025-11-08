BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
LIGHTS OUT
wolfburg
wolfburg
17 followers
Follow
0
15 views • 1 day ago
At 80 BPM, Southern Hip-Hop drives forward with an ominous synth opening layered atop heavy, rolling 808s, Sparse trap drums and swung hi-hats shape the groove, Verses feature minimal backing and dynamic chopped brass hits, The hook explodes with distorted bass, thick vocal chants, and dense layering for an intense, commanding vibe

(Verse 1) In the heart of Europe, under the moon's soft glow, Ukraine's lights flicker, then they start to go. Not by nature's hand, but by a forceful blow, Russia's might, in darkness, sows its deadly seed. (Chorus) Lights out, Ukraine's power, brought to its knees, State thermal plants, silenced, in a war-torn breeze. In the largest ever attack, a nation's lights cease, As the shadow of conflict, darkness increases. (Verse 2) Smoke and fire, where once there was light, The hum of generators, now a mournful plight. No heat, no power, in the cold winter night, A nation's resilience, put to the ultimate test. (Bridge) But remember, dear Ukraine, through the darkest hour, Your spirit burns bright, like a phoenix's power. You've faced adversity, time and time again, Your strength, your courage, will rise like the sun. (Chorus) Lights out, but not hope, in the face of the foe, Ukraine's people stand tall, in the bitter cold. Through the longest night, they'll find their way, To rebuild, to rise, come what may. (Outro) So here's to Ukraine, in the darkest hour, A beacon of hope, a shining light, forevermore. Lights out, but never out, the spirit of the free, Ukraine, you'll rise, for all to see.

