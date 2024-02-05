Rev. 2-3 The Promised Second Coming of the Word of God is back!

We must overcome the ways of men because the promised second coming of Christ, THE BIBLE - THE WORD OF GOD, IS BACK Rev. 2, 3; 5:1; Eph. 6; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21, etc.

The reason for human suffering under the kingdoms, bibles, and religions of men is Satan, the man of sin, the Antichrist, the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4 during the second great fall of man 2 Thess. 2:3 rules over the kingdoms of men by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:3-4, the Holy Spirit, a messenger of light, a lizard person, or whatever convincing us THAT CHRIST DOES NOT HAVE ALL AUTHORITY. He lies to us by whispering or however, a demon, the spirit of a dead evil man, communicates to convince us we can be like God, preach like God, give to the world bibles, religions, moral standards, love, righteousness like God, etc. so we live in a dangerous world without truth, sanity, peace, agape love or rational thought Rev. 6:4; James 5:7-11.

The ways of men are necessary for spiritual warfare so Christ could die at the hands of the rich and elite, and so now, at the second coming of the Word of God, we can take up the shield of the one true faith to overcome the lies/wiles/seals/darts of Satan 1 Cor. 2:6-16; Rev. 5:1ff; Eph. 6.

We got to learn, to a point, what life would be like on earth to do things our way, eat the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, rather than one faith from God Christianity, the Bible, the Perfect Preacher, and the greatest story ever told. Only now, at the second coming of the Sword of the Spirit, the Bible in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12, can we fight back, against the suffering from Satan's lies/wiles/seals Eph. 6; Rev. 5:1ff. Satan's lies begin the 43-year transition, the last days or end times of the kingdoms of men to the Kingdom of heaven.

Why are we in the last days of the kingdoms of men, because it is the mystery of the kingdom Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; etc. The two great falls of men were away from the ways of God, where Satan convinces us that the ways of men are as good as the ways of God.

The subjective truth and pseudo-science ways of men were necessary, we ate of the tree of knowledge of good and evil rather than from the tree of life- The Bible from God for 6,000 years of humanity. Otherwise, Christ could never have been crucified, or evil men could never have tried to destroy the world 1 Cor. 2:6-16; James 5:7-11. Spiritual warfare began when the Lord identified Satan as the man of sin 2 Thess. 2:3-4.

