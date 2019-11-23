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How the UN’s Agenda 21 Influences Every Aspect of Society (MIRRORED)
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320 views • November 23, 2019
How the UN’s Agenda 21 Influences Every Aspect of Society (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel DDPmeetings at:-
https://youtu.be/52NaRLPzDcg
Ileana Johnson Paugh, PhD presents at the 33rd Annual Meeting of Doctors for Disaster Preparedness on August 1, 2015 in Ontario, California.
Mirrored from YouTube channel DDPmeetings at:-
https://youtu.be/52NaRLPzDcg
Ileana Johnson Paugh, PhD presents at the 33rd Annual Meeting of Doctors for Disaster Preparedness on August 1, 2015 in Ontario, California.
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