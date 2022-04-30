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In bulletproof vests and helmets, Ukrainian farmers risk lives to plough fields
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130 views • April 30, 2022
France 24
In the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, farmer Yuri is getting ready for a day's work ploughing fields. Before setting off, he puts on a bulletproof vest and a ballistic helmet. Since the Russian invasion on February 24, farming in this area near the frontlines has become a high-risk profession, but farmers like Yuri are determined to continue working in a sector vital to the Ukrainian economy.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-nOuy5C60Q
In the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, farmer Yuri is getting ready for a day's work ploughing fields. Before setting off, he puts on a bulletproof vest and a ballistic helmet. Since the Russian invasion on February 24, farming in this area near the frontlines has become a high-risk profession, but farmers like Yuri are determined to continue working in a sector vital to the Ukrainian economy.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-nOuy5C60Q
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