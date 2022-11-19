ANTICHRIST
CHINA AND GLOBAL CORONADICTATORSHIP AFRAID THE FREEDOM. Η
ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΚΙΝΑ ΦΟΒΑΤΑΙ ΟΠΟΙΟΝ ΔΕΝ ΤΗΝ
ΠΡΟΣΚΥΝΑ ΣΤΑ 4 ΜΕ ΦΙΜΩΤΡΟ! ΟΠΩΣ ΟΙ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΟΔΑΙΜΟΝΙΣΜΕΝΟΙ https://ugetube.com/watch/T11DxABLxAhudKf , https://rumble.com/v1vrgqy-antichrist-china-and-global-coronadictatorship-afraid-the-freedom.html . SOURCE-ΠΗΓΗ: https://www.msn.com/el-gr/video/deltia-eidiseon/κίνα-τούς-δένουν-χειροπόδαρα-για-να-βάλουν-μάσκα/vi-AA14itIx?ocid=winp1taskbar&cvid=cb8de1dc74474baffc8ce4aa10bdfae4&rc=1&category=foryou
THE WORST GENOCIDE WITH THE COVID VACCINES OF DEATH
FROM THE ANTICHRIST WORLD DICTATORSHIP. Η ΜΕΓΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ
ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑ (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ) https://rumble.com/v16xgyw-the-worst-genocide-with-the-covid-vaccines-of-death-from-the-antichrist-wor.html , https://www.brighteon.com/d7058ce3-bd16-4411-b652-32420f68749e , https://ugetube.com/watch/pPCfa45VOEhHDbK .
SOURCES-ΠΗΓΕΣ: https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=CAT&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19 , https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/44821-dead-4351483-injured-following-covid-19-vaccines-in-european-database-of-adverse-reactions .
ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ
ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου, my Journalistic Web Site www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , www.freevolition.gr , https://web.archive.org/web/20220206223816/http://www.freevolition.gr/ και το Κανάλι μου στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition , ΣΤΟ UGEtube https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr και στο https://rumble.com/freevolition . https://archive.org/details/@freevolition?tab=web-archive . Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: https://brighteon.social/@freevolition , https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr , https://twitter.com/freevolitiongr .
