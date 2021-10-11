6-Hours Shutting Down & Far Left Whistleblower Starting To Take On Big Tech Indicates Beginning of End for Facebook

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
10/8/2021 GETTR CEO Jason Miller believes that it’s the beginning of the end for Facebook along with the 6-hour shutting down this week as well as the whistleblower testifying on Capitol Hill about the company. He also raises concern over the consolidation of Big Tech in their control over personal data.