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Judge Offers Huge Victory to Trump in Case Brought up by BLM
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290 views • June 27, 2021
Haley Victory Smith from Washington Examiner reports, A federal judge rejected lawsuit claims against federal officials related to the clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square near the White House last summer.
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