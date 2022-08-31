He's Our King! (Smaller file size version for slower net service users)

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We heard that a few folks with slower net speeds had pauses in our hi def version, so here is a smaller file size that should play through for all of you.
Go to the one posted yesterday if you prefer a better quality download, but yesterday's version was 8078kbps, and this one is 4364kbps, a good bit easier on LTE internet speed areas, etc, but still very sharp looking for small handheld devices.