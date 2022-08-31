He's Our King! (Smaller file size version for slower net service users)

We heard that a few folks with slower net speeds had pauses in our hi def version, so here is a smaller file size that should play through for all of you.

Go to the one posted yesterday if you prefer a better quality download, but yesterday's version was 8078kbps, and this one is 4364kbps, a good bit easier on LTE internet speed areas, etc, but still very sharp looking for small handheld devices.





I thank those.of you who responded with such great reviews on yesterday's version, and I apologize for not remembering how some folks still have slow speeds, AND.... that we should be going backwards in net speeds anyway, to avoid encouraging the dangers of 5G in our neighborhoods as well.





Blessings to you all!





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