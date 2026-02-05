Banker reveals rich Satanist clients ritually sacrificed children - Dutch banker Ronald Bernard

Banker reveals how his rich Satanist clients ritually sacrificed children

👉 The story of Dutch banker Ronald Bernard lends further credence to the recent revelations about child sacrifices at Epstein’s pedo island.

🔴 Bernard revealed that, after attending some of the Satanist masses held by his clients as a guest – events involving wine and naked women – he was offered to partake in actual child sacrifices, “abroad.”

🔴 To his credit, Bernard stated that it became a “breaking point” for him as he simply could not go through with it.

TRT World's description of this video:

An interview with former Dutch banker Ronald Barnard, who made shocking allegations about the top of the financial world in 2018, has resurfaced with the allegations of ritualistic child abuse at the highest levels of power that have emerged with the release of the Epstein files.