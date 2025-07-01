© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Shooter, Legendary Marvel Editor & Comic Book Visionary, Dies at 73
Jim Shooter, the iconic writer and editor who led Marvel Comics through its groundbreaking 1980s era and co-founded Valiant Comics, has passed away at 73. From DC’s Legion of Super-Heroes to Marvel’s Secret Wars and the creation of Valiant’s universe, Shooter’s vision shaped the comic book industry for generations. Watch to learn about his legacy, career highlights, and the tributes pouring in from fans and creators.
