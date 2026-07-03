HE'S "BEYOND GRATEFUL TO BE FULLY VACCINATED." CUE UP THE CARDIAC ARREST AND PACEMAKER! 😖💔

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Well, that was fun. He had fun. I had fun. We all had fun! I'm so glad he got vaccinated so i could make this here video! 🤡🤯
https://www.facebook.com/doug.howell.9822/
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-me-cover-my-medical-bills-due-to-cardiac-arrest-vfib
Open VAERS data
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/myo-pericarditis
Music: Erasure - A Little Respect
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report