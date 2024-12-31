Zionists invade Lebanon’s Wadi al-Hujeir: Laith Marouf & Hadi Hotait Monitor Ceasefire Violations.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In their final report of 2024 from the frontlines of Lebanon, Laith & Hadi get as close as they can to the Zionist forces advancing in Wadi al-Hujeir, discuss the significance of the valley, its history, the future of the “ceasefire”, & rant about Zionism, Imperialism & Colonialism.
Camera: Hadi/Laith
Montage: Hadi
Filmed: 27/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇