© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
60 Minutes Mike Wallace Exposes the 1976 Swine Flu Pandemic Vaccine Injuries
Follow
0
Share
Report
46 views • February 28, 2022
60 Minutes Mike Wallace Exposes the 1976 Swine Flu Pandemic Vaccine Injuries
#Pfizer #Covid #Vaccine
This is what journalism looks like. Making Authority uncomfortable. Head of CDC get grilled by Mike Wallace
Original below and uploaded here in event it goes missing!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5jx243DHyg&;t=10s
#Pfizer #Covid #Vaccine
This is what journalism looks like. Making Authority uncomfortable. Head of CDC get grilled by Mike Wallace
Original below and uploaded here in event it goes missing!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5jx243DHyg&;t=10s
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.