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AmightyWind Around the World – Happy 26 Years Online & Happy Birthday Apostle Elisheva! Please Meet Brothers & Sisters Worldwide
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17 views • April 10, 2020
Happy Birthday Amightywind Ministry and Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu!
We welcome you to join with us in this amazing 30 day celebration from 4-4-2020 to 4-5-2020. If you want to send a video you can go to the website and click on the contacts button and send it through. If you want to keep your video private please mention it and don't worry it will remain private.
PRAISE YAH for HIS OWN Amightywind Ministry for 26 Years of Preaching and Teaching the True GOSPEL OF YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH leading millions of souls worldwide to Salvation in HIS GLORIOUS NAME.
YAHUSHUA is our only Salvation and Blessed Hope!
Let All of Heaven and Earth Rejoice!
YAH’s AlmightyWind Prophecies are now ringing forth through HIS Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu in over 52 languages!
* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com
Full song "Don't Muzzle MY Prophets" as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7hYOKZN22w
*****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
URGENT ABOUT PANDEMICS LIKE CONORAVIRUS. Please read and study Amightywind Prophecies 39, 52, 62, 69, 74, 84, 99, 106, 115 they all go in detail about the serious of this massive genocide that is coming. Over and over again, YAH Says it is that Pandemics like Conoravirus are manmade as YAH always warns HIS true holy prophets beforehand. Also here is a link to some of these Prophecy Excerpts of Prophecy 62, 84, 99, 115 https://amightywind.com/en/newsvirus.html#fh5co-content
Also Amightywind Ministry has an entire webpage devoted to vital information about the Conoravirus Outbreak Pandemic. Put all your Faith in YAHUSHUA HE will guide you all the way.
https://amightywind.com/en/newsvirus.html
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
We welcome you to join with us in this amazing 30 day celebration from 4-4-2020 to 4-5-2020. If you want to send a video you can go to the website and click on the contacts button and send it through. If you want to keep your video private please mention it and don't worry it will remain private.
PRAISE YAH for HIS OWN Amightywind Ministry for 26 Years of Preaching and Teaching the True GOSPEL OF YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH leading millions of souls worldwide to Salvation in HIS GLORIOUS NAME.
YAHUSHUA is our only Salvation and Blessed Hope!
Let All of Heaven and Earth Rejoice!
YAH’s AlmightyWind Prophecies are now ringing forth through HIS Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu in over 52 languages!
* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com
Full song "Don't Muzzle MY Prophets" as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7hYOKZN22w
*****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
URGENT ABOUT PANDEMICS LIKE CONORAVIRUS. Please read and study Amightywind Prophecies 39, 52, 62, 69, 74, 84, 99, 106, 115 they all go in detail about the serious of this massive genocide that is coming. Over and over again, YAH Says it is that Pandemics like Conoravirus are manmade as YAH always warns HIS true holy prophets beforehand. Also here is a link to some of these Prophecy Excerpts of Prophecy 62, 84, 99, 115 https://amightywind.com/en/newsvirus.html#fh5co-content
Also Amightywind Ministry has an entire webpage devoted to vital information about the Conoravirus Outbreak Pandemic. Put all your Faith in YAHUSHUA HE will guide you all the way.
https://amightywind.com/en/newsvirus.html
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
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