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Israel-Hamas War 2021 Beginning of Gog & Magog-Armageddon-Rav Yehudah Richter P1
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20 views • May 28, 2021
Posted 27May2021 יקותיאל בן יעק "Israel-Hamas War 2021! Beginning of Gog&Magog (Armageddon)? Who Won? - Rav Yehudah Richter (Part 1)" RENTERS NOT PAYING RENT! The War over Jerusalem, Israel. Stealing your Home, The History of the attacks, battles and wars in Jerusalem. The consequences of surrender to attackers. Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem, Arabs stealing land and murder, land theft, 1948, British Lies, Jordan illegally settled Jerusalem, coexistence,
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